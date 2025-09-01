Left Menu

Kiko: New Pacific Storm Eyes Hurricane Status

Tropical Storm Kiko has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, far from the Mexican coast and poses no immediate threat. Expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday, the storm is currently moving west with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph. No coastal alerts have been issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 01-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 02:30 IST
Kiko: New Pacific Storm Eyes Hurricane Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A new tropical storm, named Kiko, has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand kilometers off the coast of Mexico, raising concerns but posing no immediate threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center based in Miami reported that Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is anticipated to escalate into a hurricane by Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings have been put in place as yet.

The storm is currently centered approximately 1,760 kilometers west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and moving west at a speed of 15 kph. Tropical storms have wind speeds ranging between 63 kph and 117 kph, while a transition to a hurricane occurs when wind speeds hit about 119 kph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

 United States
2
Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

 Global
3
Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

 Global
4
Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025