Kiko: New Pacific Storm Eyes Hurricane Status

A new tropical storm, named Kiko, has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand kilometers off the coast of Mexico, raising concerns but posing no immediate threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center based in Miami reported that Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is anticipated to escalate into a hurricane by Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings have been put in place as yet.

The storm is currently centered approximately 1,760 kilometers west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and moving west at a speed of 15 kph. Tropical storms have wind speeds ranging between 63 kph and 117 kph, while a transition to a hurricane occurs when wind speeds hit about 119 kph.

(With inputs from agencies.)