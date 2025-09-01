Devastating Quake Hits Afghanistan's Kunar Province

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, raising fears of numerous casualties and injuries. Authorities reported a death toll of 30 in one village alone, though the exact number of victims remains unknown.

Health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman highlighted the difficulty in accessing the affected areas, delaying accurate casualty assessments. Numerous injured individuals have been admitted to hospitals, with the figures expected to rise as reports emerge from otherwise inaccessible regions.

Rescue teams are combing the rubble of homes across several districts bordering Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, where the quake, at a depth of 10 km, caused widespread devastation. Afghanistan's susceptibility to severe earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush area, was tragically evidenced again.