Avian Influenza Outbreak Triggers Emergency Measures at National Zoo

The National Zoological Park is under enhanced bio-security protocols following an avian influenza outbreak that resulted in the death of 12 birds. Surveillance teams now conduct two daily checks, and enclosures, water ponds, and foraging grounds are undergoing frequent cleaning and disinfection efforts.

The health and behavioral monitoring of animals has become a priority, with keepers and CCTV cameras keeping a close watch. Staff have been outfitted with gloves, masks, protective suits, and shoe covers to ensure safety. Currently, three painted storks and one black-necked ibis are segregated for treatment and observation.

The outbreak led to the loss of six painted storks and two black-necked ibises within the aviary, while four additional storks died at ponds. Tests confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus, prompting temporary zoo closure. Authorities are following ministry protocols to curb the flu and safeguard both animals and staff.

