In a bold challenge to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a new global security and economic framework, focusing on the Global South, at a regional summit on Monday. The two-day meeting, held under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, was attended by over 20 leaders from non-Western countries.

President Xi advocated for the democratisation of international relations, urging a stronger representation of developing countries at a pivotal time for global governance. His remarks targeted the current U.S.-dominated world order and emphasized true multilateralism as the essential path forward.

Meanwhile, President Putin touted the SCO's revival of genuine multilateralism and the increasing use of national currencies in mutual settlements. This, he said, could pave the way for a stable and secure new system across Eurasia, contrasting it with Euro-centric security models that neglect broader international interests.

