Left Menu

Xi and Putin Propose New Global Order at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin advocated for a new global security and economic order during a summit in Tianjin. They emphasized prioritizing the Global South and critiqued the US-dominated world order. The summit highlighted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's role in promoting multilateralism and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:47 IST
Xi and Putin Propose New Global Order at SCO Summit

In a bold challenge to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a new global security and economic framework, focusing on the Global South, at a regional summit on Monday. The two-day meeting, held under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, was attended by over 20 leaders from non-Western countries.

President Xi advocated for the democratisation of international relations, urging a stronger representation of developing countries at a pivotal time for global governance. His remarks targeted the current U.S.-dominated world order and emphasized true multilateralism as the essential path forward.

Meanwhile, President Putin touted the SCO's revival of genuine multilateralism and the increasing use of national currencies in mutual settlements. This, he said, could pave the way for a stable and secure new system across Eurasia, contrasting it with Euro-centric security models that neglect broader international interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025