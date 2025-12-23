EnglishYaari: From Bihar Dormitory to Global English Learners' Hub
EnglishYaari, a communication platform from Bihar, has secured ₹1 Crore funding to enhance confident English communication for professionals, expanding its reach within India and globally. Founded by three entrepreneurs, it aims to leverage AI and self-learning technologies, expanding its tutor network and capturing more of the burgeoning English learning market.
EnglishYaari, a platform aimed at elevating English communication for professionals, has successfully secured ₹1 Crore in funding. Valued at ₹10 Crore, this financial boost comes from a group of Mumbai-based high-net-worth individuals, recognizing the startup's substantial growth with limited resources.
Established by three young entrepreneurs from Bihar and now operating out of Gurugram, EnglishYaari has come a long way since its inception in a college dormitory. With over 100,000 users and a current annual revenue rate (ARR) of ₹5 crore, the startup plans to boost its ARR to ₹50 crore by 2027 through expansion, targeting new regions, and incorporating AI technology.
Co-founder Vikas Kumar highlighted the vast potential of the global English learning market, expected to reach up to $90 billion by 2033. EnglishYaari aims to grab a portion of this market, fortified by a robust community, effective user engagement, and future international expansion plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
