Karnataka CID Chargesheet Filed in Biklu Shiva Murder Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka CID has officially filed a chargesheet in the murder case of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva, identifying 18 individuals as accused. Interestingly, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, originally named in the FIR, was not included in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed on Monday in a city court, relates to the murder of V G Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva, on July 15. The incident, marked by a violent attack in Bharathi Nagar, traces its origins back to a protracted land dispute in Kithaganur.

Authorities have stated that the conflict, alleged by property claimant Ravi to involve illegal construction by Shiva, culminated in his murder. Jagadish Padmanabha, aka Jaga, is cited as the main perpetrator and was extradited from Jakarta as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)