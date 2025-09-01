Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Rising Yamuna: Safety Measures in Place

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents of safety as Yamuna River's levels rise. The government is on high alert, urging residents in floodplains to relocate. Despite high discharge levels, preparations are underway to prevent flooding beyond floodplains, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:22 IST
Delhi Braces for Rising Yamuna: Safety Measures in Place
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens on Monday that the national capital is not at immediate risk despite increasing water levels in the Yamuna River. Authorities remain vigilant as the river is expected to rise, potentially reaching the critical evacuation mark of 206 meters by Tuesday evening.

Residents in Delhi's floodplains have been advised to relocate as water levels rise. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department reported a significant discharge of 3,29,313 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage, with 38,900 cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage, prompting a flood warning.

The government, having initiated preparations, is executing measures to manage water flow and avert major flooding. Regular monitoring and patrols continue as part of a coordinated safety effort. The chief minister reaffirmed preparedness and reiterated that flooding would be contained within the floodplains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025