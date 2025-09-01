Delhi Braces for Rising Yamuna: Safety Measures in Place

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens on Monday that the national capital is not at immediate risk despite increasing water levels in the Yamuna River. Authorities remain vigilant as the river is expected to rise, potentially reaching the critical evacuation mark of 206 meters by Tuesday evening.

Residents in Delhi's floodplains have been advised to relocate as water levels rise. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department reported a significant discharge of 3,29,313 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage, with 38,900 cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage, prompting a flood warning.

The government, having initiated preparations, is executing measures to manage water flow and avert major flooding. Regular monitoring and patrols continue as part of a coordinated safety effort. The chief minister reaffirmed preparedness and reiterated that flooding would be contained within the floodplains.

(With inputs from agencies.)