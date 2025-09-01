Swiss Court to Rule on Island's Climate Impact Case Against Holcim

On Wednesday, a Swiss court is set to determine if it will proceed with a legal case against Holcim, one of the globe's top cement manufacturers, accused of failing to adequately reduce carbon emissions and exacerbating global warming.

In January 2023, four residents from Indonesia's flood-stricken Pari Island filed the complaint in Zug, Switzerland, necessitating the court's decision on the case's competency and admissibility. If approved, this could be the first instance of a Swiss firm facing legal action for its part in climate change, as per Swiss Church Aid, supporting the plaintiffs.

Holcim's spokesperson asserts the company's commitment to climate action, claiming a CO2 reduction of over 50% since 2015. Despite this, residents like Ibu Asmania express concerns over worsening conditions, with financial losses in aquaculture, while others like Arif Pujianto face erosion and contaminated water. They seek compensation to mitigate their island's flooding risks.

