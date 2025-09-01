Swiss Court to Rule on Island's Climate Impact Case Against Holcim
A Swiss court will consider a case against Holcim, a leading cement producer, accused of insufficient action on carbon emissions. Residents of Indonesia's Pari Island, facing increased flooding due to warmer temperatures, filed the complaint. NGOs target Holcim, citing its significant CO2 emissions contribution globally.
On Wednesday, a Swiss court is set to determine if it will proceed with a legal case against Holcim, one of the globe's top cement manufacturers, accused of failing to adequately reduce carbon emissions and exacerbating global warming.
In January 2023, four residents from Indonesia's flood-stricken Pari Island filed the complaint in Zug, Switzerland, necessitating the court's decision on the case's competency and admissibility. If approved, this could be the first instance of a Swiss firm facing legal action for its part in climate change, as per Swiss Church Aid, supporting the plaintiffs.
Holcim's spokesperson asserts the company's commitment to climate action, claiming a CO2 reduction of over 50% since 2015. Despite this, residents like Ibu Asmania express concerns over worsening conditions, with financial losses in aquaculture, while others like Arif Pujianto face erosion and contaminated water. They seek compensation to mitigate their island's flooding risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Action at COP30: Bridging the Divide for Climate Change
Ancient Toad Sculptures Unearthed in Peru Reveal Climate Change's Historic Impact
Scorching Summers: Climate Change Fuels Fiercer Wildfires in the Mediterranean
Latin America and Caribbean: Millions more children could face poverty due to climate change