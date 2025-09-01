ISRO Invites Scientific Community for Chandrayaan-3 Data Analysis

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended an invitation to the global scientific community to engage in the analysis of data gathered by the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission, which launched in July 2023, successfully completed its objectives, offering valuable data for scientific exploration.

Proposals are now being solicited from academicians and researchers in recognized Indian institutions, with a submission deadline of October 21. This data promises insights into the Moon's seismicity, thermo-physical properties, plasma environment, and elemental composition, gathered over one lunar day.

ISRO has also made this data available to the public through its PRADAN portal, aiming to foster new research collaborations. Presently, 30 projects are utilizing data from previous lunar missions, intending to deepen understanding of the Moon's evolutionary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)