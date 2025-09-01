Left Menu

ISRO Invites Scientific Community for Chandrayaan-3 Data Analysis

ISRO has announced an opportunity for scientists to analyze data from the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Launched in July 2023, the mission successfully gathered extensive lunar data. Researchers worldwide are invited to submit proposals by October 21. The initiative aims to enhance understanding of the Moon's properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:41 IST
ISRO Invites Scientific Community for Chandrayaan-3 Data Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended an invitation to the global scientific community to engage in the analysis of data gathered by the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission, which launched in July 2023, successfully completed its objectives, offering valuable data for scientific exploration.

Proposals are now being solicited from academicians and researchers in recognized Indian institutions, with a submission deadline of October 21. This data promises insights into the Moon's seismicity, thermo-physical properties, plasma environment, and elemental composition, gathered over one lunar day.

ISRO has also made this data available to the public through its PRADAN portal, aiming to foster new research collaborations. Presently, 30 projects are utilizing data from previous lunar missions, intending to deepen understanding of the Moon's evolutionary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India
2
Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

 India
3
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025