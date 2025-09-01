Puravankara Secures Major Redevelopment Project in Mumbai
Puravankara Ltd, a leading real estate firm, has obtained a project to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, projecting revenue of Rs 2,700 crore. The project offers a 7 lakh square feet development potential, with premium homes and substantial saleable units.
Puravankara Ltd, a prominent player in the real estate industry, has secured a significant redevelopment project at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, aiming for a revenue projection of Rs 2,700 crore.
The company stated in a regulatory notification that its subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate Private Limited, received a Letter of Award for the redevelopment initiative, targeting the Samrat Ashok Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.
Spanning 1.43 acres, the project promises a development potential of 7 lakh square feet, intending to provide premium homes for existing residents while incorporating a major saleable component.
