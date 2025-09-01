Puravankara Secures Major Redevelopment Project in Mumbai

Puravankara Ltd, a prominent player in the real estate industry, has secured a significant redevelopment project at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, aiming for a revenue projection of Rs 2,700 crore.

The company stated in a regulatory notification that its subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate Private Limited, received a Letter of Award for the redevelopment initiative, targeting the Samrat Ashok Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

Spanning 1.43 acres, the project promises a development potential of 7 lakh square feet, intending to provide premium homes for existing residents while incorporating a major saleable component.