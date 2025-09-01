Funding Cuts Stifle Afghanistan's Earthquake Emergency Response
U.S. aid cuts have hampered Afghanistan's response to a major earthquake, killing at least 800 and injuring 2,800. Clinics and humanitarian operations face closures, with the Taliban appealing for international aid. The funding shortage impacted health systems amid ongoing challenges due to conflict and climate.
U.S. aid cuts are severely hindering Afghanistan's ability to respond to a significant earthquake in the east, leaving affected communities without crucial support. The 6.0 magnitude quake resulted in at least 800 deaths and more than 2,800 injuries in remote areas.
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban and aid workers face an uphill battle amidst unprecedented financial constraints and a beleaguered economy. Kate Carey of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs noted the pecuniary restrictions have drastically reduced personnel available for aid delivery.
Historically large aid cuts, prompted by competing global emergencies and dissatisfaction with the Taliban's policies toward women, have left Afghanistan in dire need. International sanctions and frozen assets further impair the situation, prompting urgent calls for global support.
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 800, with 2,500 injured, Taliban government spokesman says, reports AP.
