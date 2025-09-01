Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall
Haryana experienced heavy rains, raising river levels and prompting flood alerts. The Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage saw its highest water flow this monsoon. The state government enforced emergency measures, alerting officials and monitoring catchment areas. Floods also troubled Punjab amid warnings for further rainfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Rains pounded Haryana extensively on Monday, leading officials to issue warnings for continued showers in upcoming days.
The persistent rains have elevated river levels, particularly the Yamuna, prompting the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. This marks the monsoon's highest water flow so far.
Both government officials and local communities remain on high alert while managing the current flood conditions, with further precipitation anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- rainfall
- flooding
- Yamuna
- Hathnikund
- barrage
- monsoon
- vigilance
- waterlogging
- Chief Minister
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record Rainfall Devastates Northern India: A Monsoon of Unprecedented Surpluses
Rajasthan Assembly's Stormy Monsoon Session: Slogans, Accusations, and Protests
Favorable Monsoons Drive Tractor Industry Growth
Stormy Start to Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session
Record Monsoon Deluge: India's Northwest Drenched in Unprecedented Rainfall