Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

Rains pounded Haryana extensively on Monday, leading officials to issue warnings for continued showers in upcoming days.

The persistent rains have elevated river levels, particularly the Yamuna, prompting the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. This marks the monsoon's highest water flow so far.

Both government officials and local communities remain on high alert while managing the current flood conditions, with further precipitation anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)