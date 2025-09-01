Left Menu

Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

Haryana experienced heavy rains, raising river levels and prompting flood alerts. The Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage saw its highest water flow this monsoon. The state government enforced emergency measures, alerting officials and monitoring catchment areas. Floods also troubled Punjab amid warnings for further rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:31 IST
Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rains pounded Haryana extensively on Monday, leading officials to issue warnings for continued showers in upcoming days.

The persistent rains have elevated river levels, particularly the Yamuna, prompting the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. This marks the monsoon's highest water flow so far.

Both government officials and local communities remain on high alert while managing the current flood conditions, with further precipitation anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History

Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam Histo...

 Global
2
Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

 Global
3
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

 India
4
Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025