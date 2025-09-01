Delhi's Weather Turmoil: Heavy Rains Trigger Alerts and Traffic Chaos

Monday's rains drenched Delhi, warning signs of further moderate to heavy downpours were issued. Authorities in Gurugram urged remote work and online classes as heavy rains lashed the region.

Consequently, the Delhi-Jaipur highway witnessed major traffic snarls, specifically at IFFCO Chowk flyover, due to waterlogged streets. Criticism mounted against the BJP's governance, highlighted by Congress MP Randip Singh Surjewala.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category despite the rain, with temperatures maintaining a slightly cooler average. The weather department predicted more rain and fluctuating visibility in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)