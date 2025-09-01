Left Menu

Delhi's Weather Turmoil: Heavy Rains Trigger Alerts and Traffic Chaos

Delhi and NCR faced intense rains, prompting warnings of more downpours to come. Gurugram saw significant disruptions, including traffic jams and a shift to online operations for schools and offices. Criticism ensued over the BJP's governance approach, while Delhi's air quality remained satisfactory amid the weather disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:58 IST
Monday's rains drenched Delhi, warning signs of further moderate to heavy downpours were issued. Authorities in Gurugram urged remote work and online classes as heavy rains lashed the region.

Consequently, the Delhi-Jaipur highway witnessed major traffic snarls, specifically at IFFCO Chowk flyover, due to waterlogged streets. Criticism mounted against the BJP's governance, highlighted by Congress MP Randip Singh Surjewala.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category despite the rain, with temperatures maintaining a slightly cooler average. The weather department predicted more rain and fluctuating visibility in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

