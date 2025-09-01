Left Menu

Earthquake Devastation in Afghanistan: A Nation in Crisis

A devastating earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 800 dead and thousands injured. The region, already strained by previous crises, battles difficult terrain and severe weather conditions. Appeals for international assistance have intensified as the Taliban administration struggles to manage the catastrophe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic earthquake has claimed the lives of over 800 people in eastern Afghanistan, with another 2,800 injured, authorities reported on Monday. Rescuers face immense challenges accessing remote areas due to both rough mountainous terrain and adverse weather conditions.

This disaster adds immense pressure on Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration, already managing significant challenges, including a sharp decline in foreign aid and mass deportations from neighboring countries. The magnitude-6 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, heavily impacting the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar.

Mudbrick homes collapsed across the affected regions, further compounded by recent heavy rains increasing the risk of landslides. With international aid slow to materialize, Afghanistan's need for immediate humanitarian support is dire, as many people remain trapped under rubble and essential resources dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

