Earthquake Devastation in Afghanistan: A Nation in Crisis

A catastrophic earthquake has claimed the lives of over 800 people in eastern Afghanistan, with another 2,800 injured, authorities reported on Monday. Rescuers face immense challenges accessing remote areas due to both rough mountainous terrain and adverse weather conditions.

This disaster adds immense pressure on Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration, already managing significant challenges, including a sharp decline in foreign aid and mass deportations from neighboring countries. The magnitude-6 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, heavily impacting the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar.

Mudbrick homes collapsed across the affected regions, further compounded by recent heavy rains increasing the risk of landslides. With international aid slow to materialize, Afghanistan's need for immediate humanitarian support is dire, as many people remain trapped under rubble and essential resources dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)