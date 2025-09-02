Left Menu

Helicopters Lead Rescue Efforts in Afghanistan Earthquake's Aftermath

Afghanistan's earthquake response teams face significant challenges due to blocked road access, relying heavily on helicopters for rescue efforts in remote mountainous areas. United Nations humanitarian coordinator Indrika Ratwatte highlights the impact of landslides and rockfalls within the first 24 hours, emphasizing the difficulty in reaching affected regions.

In the wake of Afghanistan's recent earthquake, rescue efforts are grappling with the monumental challenge of blocked road access, particularly in the isolated mountainous regions. Helicopters have become the primary means of delivering aid to these hard-to-reach areas.

According to United Nations humanitarian coordinator Indrika Ratwatte, landslides and rockfalls have severely impeded access for emergency response teams, limiting their ability to reach those in need promptly. Ratwatte, speaking from Kabul, underscored the difficulties faced within the initial 24 hours after the quake.

The situation has necessitated a reliance on helicopters to bridge the gap, as road conditions remain compromised. This development highlights the urgent need for efficient disaster response mechanisms in regions prone to such natural challenges.

