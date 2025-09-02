Delhi Prepares for Potential Yamuna Flooding as Water Levels Rise

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection of a relief camp near Geeta Colony flyover as the Yamuna River approaches the critical evacuation mark of 206 metres.

On Tuesday morning, the water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge rose to 205.80 metres, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, according to an official report. This rise suggests a potential flooding threat to the city's low-lying areas.

Despite this, Gupta, informed by senior officials like Divisional Commissioner Needaj Semwal, assured that the situation remains controlled. Preparations are underway for residents in vulnerable areas, and Gupta has reached out to neighbouring states for mutual assistance. An advisory warns of potential traffic disruptions on the Old Railway Bridge if water levels continue to rise.