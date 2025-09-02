Left Menu

Autism Under the Microscope: A $50 Million Quest

The Trump administration's Autism Data Science Initiative, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has attracted over 100 proposals for a $50 million study into autism's causes. With announcements due in September, the initiative focuses on genetics, environmental factors, and existing treatments to better understand autism's rise.

In a significant effort to uncover the underlying causes of autism, researchers have submitted more than 100 proposals for a $50 million study under the Trump administration. The initiative, helmed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aims to announce up to 25 grant winners by the end of September, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

Launched in May, the Autism Data Science Initiative is managed by the National Institutes of Health. The program is set to explore large datasets to probe potential autism contributors and assess the effectiveness of existing treatments. While distinct from Kennedy's separate vaccine safety review, the initiative promises significant insights within two to three years.

Amid the recurring debate on autism's origins, the initiative has attracted proposals from nearly 500 major universities and research bodies. Despite recent funding cuts, prominent names like Harvard and Columbia have applied, keen to investigate genetic and non-genetic factors contributing to autism's surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

