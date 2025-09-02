Seismic Shocks: Deadly Earthquakes Rock Afghanistan and Pakistan Region

A devastating magnitude 6 earthquake recently hit eastern Afghanistan, claiming the lives of more than 1,100 individuals and leaving thousands injured. This tragic event highlights the region's increasing seismic activity, where the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes Afghanistan and Pakistan vulnerable to frequent earthquakes.

Throughout the past few years, both countries have experienced a series of earthquakes, with varying magnitudes shaking the Hindu Kush region, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, and parts of Pakistan. These quakes have caused significant casualties, destroyed communities, and underscored the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness in the region.

Recent major seismic events include deadly quakes in Afghanistan's western Herat province and several impactful occurrences in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi. The recurring disasters demand concerted efforts from both governments and international agencies to mitigate the human and economic impact of future quakes.

