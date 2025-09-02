Left Menu

City Underwater: Delhi Confronts Yamuna's Rising Fury

The Yamuna river overflowed, flooding numerous areas in Delhi, prompting evacuations and relief efforts. With the river surpassing safe water levels, residents hurriedly moved to relief camps. Government agencies are implementing emergency measures as floodwaters disrupt daily life and threaten critical infrastructure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The surging Yamuna river in Delhi has inundated numerous low-lying areas, forcing residents to evacuate as relief camps rapidly fill up. Government initiatives to safeguard citizens are in full swing as water levels surpass the critical 206-metre mark.

Incessant water release from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages led to temporary closures of critical infrastructure like the Old Railway Bridge. Over 4,500 people have relocated to relief camps as a precautionary measure against the rising waters.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents of continuous vigilance as agencies work tirelessly to mitigate flood impacts. Residents like those in Madanpur Khadar face severe losses of crops and homes, with emergency teams still battling to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

