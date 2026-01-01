India and Bangladesh Measure Water Levels as Ganges Treaty Nears End

In a bid to manage shared water resources, India and Bangladesh began joint water measurements on the Padma and Ganga rivers as the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty enters its final year. Operations have commenced at points upstream from the Hardinge Bridge in Bangladesh and near the Farakka Barrage in India.

An Indian delegation led by Saurabh Kumar from the Central Water Commission is collaborating with a Bangladeshi team headed by Arifin Zubaed for this critical task. The bilateral effort is intended to facilitate accurate recording of water levels from January 1 to May 31, occurring every 10 days, as per treaty stipulations.

Security measures for the Indian team have been heightened, reflecting the importance of the task. Discussions are already underway for the treaty's renewal, which is crucial for regional water management, as the expiration date in December 2026 approaches.

