Himachal Hit by Torrential Rains: Landslides and Floods Wreak Havoc
Himachal Pradesh faces devastation as torrential rains trigger landslides and flash floods, causing deaths, road blockages, and school closures. Rescue operations are ongoing, with severe disruptions to daily life, including power outages and delays in police recruitments. The state's economy suffers as roadblocks hamper the transport of goods.
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leading to landslides and flash floods that claimed the lives of two women, blocked 1,337 roads including key national highways, and forced school closures in Shimla.
An orange alert is issued for heavy rains in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur districts, and yellow warnings for Una and Bilaspur. Rescue efforts by national and state disaster teams continue.
The state faces significant disruption, with power and water supply schemes affected, transport of goods hampered, and police recruitment drives delayed. Damages are estimated at Rs 3,523 crore since the monsoon began on June 20.
