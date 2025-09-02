Uttar Pradesh's Municipal Corporations Launch Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive

Municipal corporations throughout Uttar Pradesh embarked on a sweeping 12-hour campaign prioritizing cleanliness and public awareness, according to an official report released Tuesday.

In Lucknow, 32 tax collection and grievance redressal camps were organized, successfully resolving 1,365 complaints in a single day while collecting Rs 2.3 crore. The Gorakhpur municipal corporation targeted awareness in vending zones against single-use plastics, imposing fines on violators.

Varanasi focused on waste segregation, Mathura-Vrindavan eliminated a long-standing garbage dump, and Ghaziabad addressed waterlogging issues. Shahjahanpur and Moradabad tackled waste disposal, while Kanpur campaigned against plastic and promoted sports. Prayagraj addressed cleanliness and anti-larvae treatments in flooded regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)