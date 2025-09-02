Left Menu

National Zoological Park Implements Strict Measures Amid Avian Influenza Concerns

The National Zoological Park (NZP) has not reported any new bird deaths at its water bird aviary amid avian influenza surveillance. The zoo is enforcing sanitation and bio-security measures, and orientation sessions on hygiene are conducted for staff. The park remains vigilant to contain the disease.

The National Zoological Park (NZP) announced on Tuesday that there have been no additional bird deaths within its aviary amid ongoing avian influenza monitoring.

Zoo officials emphasized the implementation of intensive sanitation and bio-security protocols to protect birds, animals, and staff. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) teams are screening workers involved in handling disinfection and carcass disposal.

Staff have also been briefed on maintaining hygiene and preventive strategies to curb the spread of avian influenza. The NZP Director assured the public that measures following standard guidelines are in place to address the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

