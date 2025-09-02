National Zoological Park Implements Strict Measures Amid Avian Influenza Concerns

The National Zoological Park (NZP) announced on Tuesday that there have been no additional bird deaths within its aviary amid ongoing avian influenza monitoring.

Zoo officials emphasized the implementation of intensive sanitation and bio-security protocols to protect birds, animals, and staff. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) teams are screening workers involved in handling disinfection and carcass disposal.

Staff have also been briefed on maintaining hygiene and preventive strategies to curb the spread of avian influenza. The NZP Director assured the public that measures following standard guidelines are in place to address the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)