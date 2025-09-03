Flood Havoc in Najafgarh: Swift Rescues Amid Heavy Rains

In the aftermath of heavy rains, more than 10 individuals were rescued from flooding in Jharoda Kalan village in Najafgarh. Parts of the locality witnessed severe waterlogging, officials reported on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, emergency information indicated local residents were stranded in rising waters. In response, multiple rescue teams, including units from Delhi Police, were deployed to the scene for a swift evacuation.

The rescued residents have been transported to a nearby government school for temporary shelter. Officials continue to monitor the area closely to ensure no one remains trapped due to persistent waterlogging.

(With inputs from agencies.)