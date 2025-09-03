Left Menu

Flood Havoc in Najafgarh: Swift Rescues Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains inundated Jharoda Kalan village in Najafgarh, prompting swift rescue operations. More than 10 residents were successfully evacuated from knee-deep water by combined efforts from multiple teams, including Delhi Police. The evacuees have been relocated to a nearby government school, with ongoing surveys to prevent further stranding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:33 IST
Flood Havoc in Najafgarh: Swift Rescues Amid Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of heavy rains, more than 10 individuals were rescued from flooding in Jharoda Kalan village in Najafgarh. Parts of the locality witnessed severe waterlogging, officials reported on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, emergency information indicated local residents were stranded in rising waters. In response, multiple rescue teams, including units from Delhi Police, were deployed to the scene for a swift evacuation.

The rescued residents have been transported to a nearby government school for temporary shelter. Officials continue to monitor the area closely to ensure no one remains trapped due to persistent waterlogging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
2
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global
4
Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025