The European Union is taking significant steps to counter GPS jamming by deploying more satellites into low Earth orbit. This action aims to fortify the EU's resilience against potential interferences, as highlighted by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The decision follows an incident that impacted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft en route to Bulgaria, with suspicions pointing towards Russian interference.

Meanwhile, in Italy, a unique exhibition is challenging conventional notions of taste. The MUSE science museum in Trento is hosting 'Food Sound,' an innovative display that delves into how auditory cues influence our culinary experience. The exhibition showcases how the sounds associated with food, such as the crunch of an apple or the sizzle of a pan, can alter our appetite and flavor perception.

According to Patrizia Famà, the director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, this exploration is rooted in neuroscience, which is increasingly shaping various fields, including gastronomy. Visitors are invited to engage with mock-ups of trattorias and dining pods to better understand the role of brain processing in food choices influenced by acoustics.

(With inputs from agencies.)