Left Menu

Sound and Savour: How Acoustics Alter Our Tastebuds

Current science news covers the EU's efforts to bolster satellite defenses against GPS jamming following an incident involving EU President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft. In Italy, an exhibition at the MUSE science museum examines how sound affects our perception of food, transforming the culinary experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:28 IST
Sound and Savour: How Acoustics Alter Our Tastebuds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is taking significant steps to counter GPS jamming by deploying more satellites into low Earth orbit. This action aims to fortify the EU's resilience against potential interferences, as highlighted by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The decision follows an incident that impacted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft en route to Bulgaria, with suspicions pointing towards Russian interference.

Meanwhile, in Italy, a unique exhibition is challenging conventional notions of taste. The MUSE science museum in Trento is hosting 'Food Sound,' an innovative display that delves into how auditory cues influence our culinary experience. The exhibition showcases how the sounds associated with food, such as the crunch of an apple or the sizzle of a pan, can alter our appetite and flavor perception.

According to Patrizia Famà, the director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, this exploration is rooted in neuroscience, which is increasingly shaping various fields, including gastronomy. Visitors are invited to engage with mock-ups of trattorias and dining pods to better understand the role of brain processing in food choices influenced by acoustics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

 Global
2
Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

 United States
3
Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

 Global
4
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025