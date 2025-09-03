Mass Evacuation in Jharoda Kalan Due to Drain Breach

A rapid evacuation operation was executed overnight in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area, following the breach of a 50-foot embankment of the Mangeshpur drain, which inundated several low-lying areas.

The breach, which occurred on Tuesday evening, led to water invading residential zones within minutes, necessitating urgent rescue activities led by local police and disaster management teams.

No casualties were reported but authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force, remain vigilant, continuing rescue efforts and providing essentials to displaced residents until the situation stabilizes.