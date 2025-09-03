Chaos in Jammu: Torrential Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides

In a devastating turn of weather events, torrential rains have resulted in the death of a woman and her daughter in the Jammu region. A house collapse due to the relentless downpour claimed their lives in Kangri village, Rajouri district on Wednesday.

As rain continues to pound the region, over 40 individuals have become trapped in Garkhal village, Akhnoor, as the Chenab River swells to dangerous levels. Meanwhile, landslides and flooding have rendered key roads inaccessible, including the critical Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Authorities have advised the public against travel on these routes until conditions improve. With substantial rainfall recorded overnight, schools and universities have suspended operations as the region braces for potential further disasters, including cloudbursts and flash floods.