Chaos in Jammu: Torrential Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides

A woman and her daughter died as heavy rains caused a house collapse in Jammu. Over 40 people are trapped in flooded areas, with rivers overflowing. The weather has led to road closures and landslides, disrupting travel and forcing educational institutions to shut down temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating turn of weather events, torrential rains have resulted in the death of a woman and her daughter in the Jammu region. A house collapse due to the relentless downpour claimed their lives in Kangri village, Rajouri district on Wednesday.

As rain continues to pound the region, over 40 individuals have become trapped in Garkhal village, Akhnoor, as the Chenab River swells to dangerous levels. Meanwhile, landslides and flooding have rendered key roads inaccessible, including the critical Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Authorities have advised the public against travel on these routes until conditions improve. With substantial rainfall recorded overnight, schools and universities have suspended operations as the region braces for potential further disasters, including cloudbursts and flash floods.

