Delhi's Proactive Measures Keep Yamuna River at Bay

The Delhi government, under Minister Parvesh Verma, has implemented strategic measures over the past six months to enhance the Yamuna river's capacity. Despite rising water levels, the situation remains under control, with authorities evacuating vulnerable areas and monitoring water discharge around the clock.

Updated: 03-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:25 IST
The Delhi government, led by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma, has taken decisive actions to bolster the Yamuna river's carrying capacity over the past six months.

During an inspection at the ITO barrage, Verma assured residents that there is no cause for alarm regarding the increasing river levels, as the situation is being managed effectively. He emphasized that even a further rise would not result in flooding of Delhi roads as witnessed in previous years.

Current river levels have prompted the evacuation of low-lying areas, though authorized zones remain unaffected. Authorities continue 24x7 monitoring of water discharge from key barrages to ensure public safety.

