Europe's Innovative Strategy: Satellite Defences and Sound-Driven Dining

The EU is fortifying its satellite defences against GPS disruptions while an Italian exhibition at MUSE explores the influence of sound on food perception and taste experience. The EU's measures come after a GPS jamming incident suspected to involve Russia, while the exhibition highlights neuroscience's role in culinary arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union plans to bolster its satellite defences amid rising GPS interferences, as announced by Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. This move follows a recent incident when the European Commission President's aircraft experienced GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria. Concerns about Russian interference have prompted this swift action.

Meanwhile, an avant-garde exhibition in Italy is challenging traditional perceptions of taste by integrating sound into the culinary experience. Hosted at the MUSE science museum in Trento, the "Food Sound" exhibition reveals how auditory cues impact how we perceive food flavours and emotional responses.

According to Patrizia Famà, director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, the exhibition demonstrates how neuroscience is redefining fields such as psychology, economics, and now gastronomy. Attendees explore simulated dining environments, gaining insight into how acoustics shape food choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

