Left Menu

Debrigarh Sanctuary: India's New Conservation Gem and Dark Sky Tourist Hub

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha is becoming India's newest tiger reserve, featuring successful conservation efforts. The sanctuary has transformed into a thriving ecosystem due to community partnerships and innovative strategies. It uniquely integrates historical significance, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly tourism, attracting attractions like dark sky stargazing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:35 IST
Debrigarh Sanctuary: India's New Conservation Gem and Dark Sky Tourist Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Located in Odisha's dense forests, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is on the cusp of becoming India's newest tiger reserve. This transformation marks one of the country's most spectacular conservation success stories, reshaping a once conflict-prone area into a flourishing ecosystem.

Spanning 804 square kilometers, the sanctuary received National Tiger Conservation Authority approval in 2025, significantly impacting tourism and local communities. Over 85,000 visitors in 2025 contributed Rs 5 crore in revenue. Successful relocation efforts and community partnerships with local families have fueled the sanctuary's phenomenal progress.

Aside from its conservation milestones, Debrigarh is pioneering as a dark sky destination, offering unique stargazing experiences. It blends biodiversity conservation with historical significance and innovative technology, setting new standards for sustainable tourism. Debrigarh's influence could redefine conservation projects across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025