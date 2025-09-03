Debrigarh Sanctuary: India's New Conservation Gem and Dark Sky Tourist Hub

Located in Odisha's dense forests, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is on the cusp of becoming India's newest tiger reserve. This transformation marks one of the country's most spectacular conservation success stories, reshaping a once conflict-prone area into a flourishing ecosystem.

Spanning 804 square kilometers, the sanctuary received National Tiger Conservation Authority approval in 2025, significantly impacting tourism and local communities. Over 85,000 visitors in 2025 contributed Rs 5 crore in revenue. Successful relocation efforts and community partnerships with local families have fueled the sanctuary's phenomenal progress.

Aside from its conservation milestones, Debrigarh is pioneering as a dark sky destination, offering unique stargazing experiences. It blends biodiversity conservation with historical significance and innovative technology, setting new standards for sustainable tourism. Debrigarh's influence could redefine conservation projects across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)