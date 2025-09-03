Swift Rescue in Jammu and Kashmir: Old Structures Pose Threat

Three individuals were successfully rescued in Jammu and Kashmir after being trapped in a collapsed house amid heavy rain, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The incident unfolded in Kali Jhani Mohalla, Pacca Danga, prompting swift action by police and local residents.

Local legislator Yudhvir Sethi was on the scene to oversee the rescue operations. He later recommended that the Deputy Commissioner arrange for the demolition of dilapidated and potentially hazardous houses in the area to protect public safety.

In a separate incident, another building collapse was reported in the old city. Fortunately, there were no casualties, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)