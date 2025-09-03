Delhi's Drenched Dilemma: Life Amidst Yamuna's Wrath

The Yamuna River's relentless rise has left Delhi's low-lying areas submerged, throwing lives into chaos. Streets turned into streams and marketplaces into pools as residents scrambled to safeguard their belongings. Authorities evacuated affected areas, but challenges persist as displaced families grapple with homelessness and uncertainty.

In Majnu ka Tila, bustling markets fell silent as water infiltrated shops. Shopkeepers like Anup Thapa, who evacuated late at night, face the daunting task of repairing damaged stores amid financial strains. Many, now living in makeshift camps, urge the government to implement measures preventing future floods.

Families in Madanpur Khadar and Badarpur endure harsh conditions under plastic sheet shelters, with essential supplies scarce. Stray animals find refuge, while others watch helplessly as their possessions vanish beneath the floodwater. Residents call for urgent relief, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

