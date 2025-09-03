Left Menu

Delhi's Drenched Dilemma: Life Amidst Yamuna's Wrath

The Yamuna River's rise has inundated low-lying areas in Delhi, displacing thousands. Residents, including shopkeepers and families, struggle in makeshift shelters as their homes and livelihoods remain submerged. Many call for government action to prevent future flooding and assist in recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST
Delhi's Drenched Dilemma: Life Amidst Yamuna's Wrath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River's relentless rise has left Delhi's low-lying areas submerged, throwing lives into chaos. Streets turned into streams and marketplaces into pools as residents scrambled to safeguard their belongings. Authorities evacuated affected areas, but challenges persist as displaced families grapple with homelessness and uncertainty.

In Majnu ka Tila, bustling markets fell silent as water infiltrated shops. Shopkeepers like Anup Thapa, who evacuated late at night, face the daunting task of repairing damaged stores amid financial strains. Many, now living in makeshift camps, urge the government to implement measures preventing future floods.

Families in Madanpur Khadar and Badarpur endure harsh conditions under plastic sheet shelters, with essential supplies scarce. Stray animals find refuge, while others watch helplessly as their possessions vanish beneath the floodwater. Residents call for urgent relief, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

