Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 6 in Kunar, Afghanistan, has claimed over 1,400 lives and destroyed thousands of homes. Survivors like Mir Salam Khan mourn the loss of loved ones while struggling with scarce resources and ongoing rescue efforts in harsh conditions. Aid workers are reaching the affected areas with essential supplies.
In Afghanistan's Kunar province, a devastating earthquake has resulted in a tragic death toll and widespread destruction. Among those affected is Mir Salam Khan, who mourns the loss of his wife and three children, buried hastily with wood and plastic amid inadequate burial materials.
The magnitude 6 quake struck at midnight, leaving more than 1,400 dead and over 5,000 homes destroyed. Harsh weather and rugged terrain have handicapped rescue operations, with aid workers only now starting to reach remote areas. Survivors are left improvising with limited resources and sharing makeshift tents.
In this quake-stricken region, where tectonic plates meet, communities endure repeated tragedies amidst poverty and diminishing aid. With half the population needing assistance before the quake, the urgent need for relief has sharply intensified. As rescue efforts continue, many await the recovery of their loved ones from beneath the rubble.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landslide Evacuation and Rescue Efforts in Mandi District Amidst Monsoon Chaos
Helicopters Lead Rescue Efforts in Afghanistan Earthquake's Aftermath
Rescue Efforts Intensify in Quake-Hit Afghanistan Amid Global Aid Response
Himachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain: Landslides and Rescue Efforts Amidst Deadly Deluge
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh