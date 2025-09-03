Left Menu

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6 in Kunar, Afghanistan, has claimed over 1,400 lives and destroyed thousands of homes. Survivors like Mir Salam Khan mourn the loss of loved ones while struggling with scarce resources and ongoing rescue efforts in harsh conditions. Aid workers are reaching the affected areas with essential supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:47 IST
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Afghanistan's Kunar province, a devastating earthquake has resulted in a tragic death toll and widespread destruction. Among those affected is Mir Salam Khan, who mourns the loss of his wife and three children, buried hastily with wood and plastic amid inadequate burial materials.

The magnitude 6 quake struck at midnight, leaving more than 1,400 dead and over 5,000 homes destroyed. Harsh weather and rugged terrain have handicapped rescue operations, with aid workers only now starting to reach remote areas. Survivors are left improvising with limited resources and sharing makeshift tents.

In this quake-stricken region, where tectonic plates meet, communities endure repeated tragedies amidst poverty and diminishing aid. With half the population needing assistance before the quake, the urgent need for relief has sharply intensified. As rescue efforts continue, many await the recovery of their loved ones from beneath the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

