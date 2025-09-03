Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

In Afghanistan's Kunar province, a devastating earthquake has resulted in a tragic death toll and widespread destruction. Among those affected is Mir Salam Khan, who mourns the loss of his wife and three children, buried hastily with wood and plastic amid inadequate burial materials.

The magnitude 6 quake struck at midnight, leaving more than 1,400 dead and over 5,000 homes destroyed. Harsh weather and rugged terrain have handicapped rescue operations, with aid workers only now starting to reach remote areas. Survivors are left improvising with limited resources and sharing makeshift tents.

In this quake-stricken region, where tectonic plates meet, communities endure repeated tragedies amidst poverty and diminishing aid. With half the population needing assistance before the quake, the urgent need for relief has sharply intensified. As rescue efforts continue, many await the recovery of their loved ones from beneath the rubble.

