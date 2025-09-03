Rising Snakebite Risks: Climate Change Fuels Big Four Spread
A study reveals climate change may cause venomous snakes to spread into India's north and northeast, increasing snakebite risks in previously unsuitable regions. Researchers emphasize the need for public health preparedness as conditions become more conducive to the 'Big Four' snake species, highlighting a pressing environmental and health concern.
Climate change is potentially facilitating the spread of venomous snakes into northern and northeastern India, posing heightened risks of snakebites in previously unlikely areas, according to a recent study.
The research highlights the 'Big Four' snakes—common krait, Russell's viper, echis carinatus, and Indian cobra—as primarily culpable for human snakebite incidents on the subcontinent.
Conducted by Dibru-Saikhowa Conservation Society, Assam Agricultural University, and Pukyong National University, the study foresees the expansion of habitats suitable for these snakes across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Assam, driven by rising heat and humidity due to climate change.
