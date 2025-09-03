Left Menu

Life-Saving Surgery on Sambhar Calf Proves Veterinary Excellence

Doctors at Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital in Lalda performed emergency plastic surgery on an injured Sambhar calf. They reconstructed its jaw and created nostrils after a wild animal attack. This procedure highlights advancements in veterinary medical science and animal welfare, benefiting animal keepers in surrounding regions.

A team of dedicated veterinarians at Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital in Lalda have successfully performed a complex plastic surgery to save the life of an injured wild Sambhar calf. The calf, found near Una after a brutal attack by another animal, had extensive damage to its jaw and nose.

In a remarkable display of modern veterinary medicine, doctors recreated the calf's nostrils and reconstructed its jaw using bones from other body parts, followed by meticulous skin grafting. The animal's condition initially included significant bleeding and breathing issues, necessitating the emergency procedure.

The successful four-hour operation underscores the hospital's reputation as a leader in veterinary science, offering state-of-the-art facilities and innovative care options for the region's wildlife and domesticated animals alike.

