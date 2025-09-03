Life-Saving Surgery on Sambhar Calf Proves Veterinary Excellence

A team of dedicated veterinarians at Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital in Lalda have successfully performed a complex plastic surgery to save the life of an injured wild Sambhar calf. The calf, found near Una after a brutal attack by another animal, had extensive damage to its jaw and nose.

In a remarkable display of modern veterinary medicine, doctors recreated the calf's nostrils and reconstructed its jaw using bones from other body parts, followed by meticulous skin grafting. The animal's condition initially included significant bleeding and breathing issues, necessitating the emergency procedure.

The successful four-hour operation underscores the hospital's reputation as a leader in veterinary science, offering state-of-the-art facilities and innovative care options for the region's wildlife and domesticated animals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)