Telangana's Green Push: Plastic Ban and EVs in Hyderabad

The Telangana Chief Minister announced plans to ban plastic and introduce electric vehicles in Hyderabad's core region. Following a strategic meeting, he emphasized waste management, pothole and garbage elimination, and a special sanitation drive. The government aims for a planned urban development through the CURE, PURE, and RARE model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has outlined a bold vision for Hyderabad's core urban region, emphasizing a shift toward environmental sustainability. Speaking to officials, Reddy declared the government's intent to ban plastic use in the city and replace diesel buses with electric vehicles.

In efforts to tackle urban pollution effectively, he called for comprehensive measures, including a streamlined waste management strategy and regular sanitation drives. Reddy stressed the need for zonal commissioners to address waste issues in their areas and ensure that roads are free of potholes and garbage.

The state government is keen on executing planned development in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), part of a broader strategy labeled the CURE, PURE, and RARE model, which also considers services, manufacturing, and agriculture. Organizational changes, such as merging municipalities and reorganizing police commissionerates, have been initiated to support this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

