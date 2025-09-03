Revolutionizing Urban Connectivity: Ring Roads and Bypasses

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari spearheaded a pivotal workshop aimed at transforming urban connectivity through the construction of ring roads and bypasses. The session emphasized the government's objective to develop sustainable transport infrastructure, easing congestion in rapidly expanding urban zones.

The consultations explored innovative policy measures designed to divert traffic from city centers, effectively reducing congestion on urban National Highways. A key focus was the implementation of value capture financing models to secure sustainable funding for these projects.

In line with the government's vision for world-class infrastructure, the discussions underscored the need to align infrastructure initiatives with city master plans, ensuring seamless integration and promoting orderly development in areas influenced by the new transport routes.

