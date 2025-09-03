Left Menu

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Following a breach in Mungeshpur drain due to heavy rains, over 2,000 people were evacuated in south-west Delhi. Police and NDRF teams engaged in all-night rescue operations amidst neck-deep waters. The Delhi Chief Minister coordinated with Haryana officials to manage relief efforts while repair work is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disastrous breach in the Mungeshpur drain, exacerbated by heavy rains, led to an emergency situation in south-west Delhi. Responding swiftly, police and rescue crews moved over 2,000 residents to safety, navigating through neck-deep floodwaters in dramatic midnight rescues.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed ongoing repair efforts and discussed the situation with Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Despite the chaos, the cooperation between Delhi and Haryana states ensured effective handling of the crisis.

The impacted residents, relocated to temporary shelters, witnessed the rapid action of local authorities, highlighting courage and humanity as police officers risked their own safety to save lives in extreme conditions. Repair operations are being prioritized, reflecting the commitment to preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

