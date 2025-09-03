India Launches Rs 1,500 Crore Incentive for Recycling Critical Minerals
The Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore recycling incentive to bolster India's critical minerals industry. The initiative focuses on developing domestic recycling capacity, utilizing e-waste and other secondary sources. Part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, it aims for greater self-reliance in critical mineral supply and supports the green energy shift.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a Rs 1,500 crore scheme designed to advance the recycling of critical minerals across the nation.
The initiative aims to enhance India's recycling capacity from secondary sources, such as e-waste and Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) scrap, under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).
Public sector enterprises are significant contributors, with objectives including exploration increase, import reduction, overseas mineral acquisition, and cutting-edge processing technology development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future
Kerala Explores Thorium Power: A Green Energy Future
Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Water Pumping Project in Maharashtra
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants
India-Japan Partnership: Leading the Tech and Green Energy Revolution