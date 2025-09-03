Left Menu

India Launches Rs 1,500 Crore Incentive for Recycling Critical Minerals

The Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore recycling incentive to bolster India's critical minerals industry. The initiative focuses on developing domestic recycling capacity, utilizing e-waste and other secondary sources. Part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, it aims for greater self-reliance in critical mineral supply and supports the green energy shift.

  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a Rs 1,500 crore scheme designed to advance the recycling of critical minerals across the nation.

The initiative aims to enhance India's recycling capacity from secondary sources, such as e-waste and Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) scrap, under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

Public sector enterprises are significant contributors, with objectives including exploration increase, import reduction, overseas mineral acquisition, and cutting-edge processing technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

