Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Wrath: Swift Rescue Operations Underway

In the wake of the torrential rains, Himachal Pradesh finds itself in a race against time to rescue nearly 5,000 pilgrims stranded in Chamba district during the Manimahesh Yatra. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, responding to the crisis, has directed the administration to mobilize relief efforts and engage the Air Force to deploy six MI-17 helicopters for evacuation operations.

Weather permitting, helicopter missions are set to commence on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sukhu has emphasized the need for the administration to maintain contact with the families of those affected, ensuring they receive necessary provisions and emphasizing the restoration of crucial road links for the community.

The sweeping monsoon has inflicted severe damage, prompting the chief minister to order intensified rescue operations and infrastructure restoration. With a reported 341 lives lost so far and projected economic damages totaling Rs 3,526 crore, Sukhu insists on urgent remedial measures. Coordination with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, on-site in Bharmour, ensures that relief efforts remain robust and efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)