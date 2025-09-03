Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Wrath: Swift Rescue Operations Underway

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ordered the Chamba administration to evacuate stranded Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims with the help of the Air Force. The state faces severe impacts from torrential rains, with efforts focused on rescue operations, restoring road connectivity, and addressing losses incurred during the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Wrath: Swift Rescue Operations Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the torrential rains, Himachal Pradesh finds itself in a race against time to rescue nearly 5,000 pilgrims stranded in Chamba district during the Manimahesh Yatra. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, responding to the crisis, has directed the administration to mobilize relief efforts and engage the Air Force to deploy six MI-17 helicopters for evacuation operations.

Weather permitting, helicopter missions are set to commence on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sukhu has emphasized the need for the administration to maintain contact with the families of those affected, ensuring they receive necessary provisions and emphasizing the restoration of crucial road links for the community.

The sweeping monsoon has inflicted severe damage, prompting the chief minister to order intensified rescue operations and infrastructure restoration. With a reported 341 lives lost so far and projected economic damages totaling Rs 3,526 crore, Sukhu insists on urgent remedial measures. Coordination with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, on-site in Bharmour, ensures that relief efforts remain robust and efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

 India
2
Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

 Global
3
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
4
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025