High Court Pushes for Resolution in Kavi Subhash-Airport Metro Conflict

The Calcutta High Court has recommended that all parties involved in the Kavi Subhash-Airport Metro viaduct construction meet to resolve clearance issues. The completion of this viaduct is crucial for expediting commercial metro services, benefiting many commuters. A decision on when the meeting will take place is pending.

The Calcutta High Court has taken a proactive step to resolve the ongoing stalemate regarding police clearance for the viaduct construction on the Kavi Subhash-Airport Metro line. The court has suggested a collaborative meeting among all stakeholders to find a viable solution.

This viaduct's completion is essential for the operation of commercial services between Kavi Subhash and Sector V, a development eagerly anticipated by thousands of daily commuters. A meeting to discuss the issue's resolution in public interest is likely to be held soon, after stakeholders inform the court of attendees and potential dates.

The division bench, led by Justice Sujoy Paul, emphasized the necessity of this collective dialogue. Stakeholders include Metro Railway and the Kolkata Police, and their counsels welcomed the court's suggestion. Meanwhile, Metro services have partially extended to Beleghata, and authorities await critical police permission to proceed with construction.

