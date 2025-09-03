Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Tightens Avian Flu Precautions: No New Bird Deaths in 48 Hours

The Delhi National Zoological Park has reported no new bird deaths from avian influenza over the past 48 hours. Authorities are maintaining strict sanitation and bio-security measures, with intensified monitoring of animal health. The zoo remains closed to visitors after previous bird fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

No new bird deaths have been reported at the Delhi National Zoological Park in the last 48 hours, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This comes as the authorities enhance sanitation and bio-security measures to combat avian influenza.

Zoo administration is following stringent guidelines to protect birds, animals, and staff. The health and behavior of animals are under intensified scrutiny, with zookeepers conducting regular checks and CCTV cameras ensuring constant surveillance.

According to a zoo official, vigilance is maintained around the clock to contain the disease swiftly. The aviary and migratory bird pond, previously suspected of infections, have recorded no fresh fatalities since previous cases.

