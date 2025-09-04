Philippines Revamps Mining Tax System for Fair Revenue Share and Transparency

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has signed into law a transformative measure enhancing the mining tax system to secure a fairer share of revenues for the government and increase transparency in the sector.

The reform introduces a simplified, progressive tax structure for all large-scale metallic mining, replacing the previous inconsistent regime. The new law mandates a 1% to 5% royalty on mines depending on profitability, even outside mineral reservations.

The law also implements a 1% to 10% tax on income margins above 30%, captures excess profits, and includes ring-fencing, ensuring individual taxation per mining project.

(With inputs from agencies.)