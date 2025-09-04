Left Menu

Philippines Revamps Mining Tax System for Fair Revenue Share and Transparency

The Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has enacted a law reforming the mining tax structure, aiming for fairness and transparency in revenue sharing. The new progressive tax system applies to all large-scale metallic mining, ensuring equitable royalties and preventing loss offsetting across projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:59 IST
Philippines Revamps Mining Tax System for Fair Revenue Share and Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has signed into law a transformative measure enhancing the mining tax system to secure a fairer share of revenues for the government and increase transparency in the sector.

The reform introduces a simplified, progressive tax structure for all large-scale metallic mining, replacing the previous inconsistent regime. The new law mandates a 1% to 5% royalty on mines depending on profitability, even outside mineral reservations.

The law also implements a 1% to 10% tax on income margins above 30%, captures excess profits, and includes ring-fencing, ensuring individual taxation per mining project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025