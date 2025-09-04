Rising Waters: Punjab's Flood Crisis Deepens as Dams Reach Capacity
The Bhakra dam in Punjab is nearing capacity, prompting alerts for people near the Sutlej River. Heavy rains have swollen rivers, causing devastating floods across the region. Thirty-seven lives have been lost, and the floods have affected over 3.55 lakh people, with significant crop damage reported.
- Country:
- India
With water levels in the Bhakra dam perilously close to its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet, the Rupnagar administration issued an alert on Thursday. Residents near the Sutlej River were urged to evacuate to safer areas, as the dam's water level rose to 1,678.97 feet due to rainfall.
The situation is similarly tense at the Pong dam on the Beas River, which has exceeded its upper limit as heavy rains continue to swell the region's rivers. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia and Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains are actively overseeing evacuation efforts in flood-affected areas.
The crisis has claimed 37 lives and affected over 3.55 lakh individuals. Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares have been destroyed, marking one of Punjab's worst flood disasters in decades. Efforts are underway to manage the escalating situation, compounded by additional rainfall across the state.
ALSO READ
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis
Evacuation Advisory Issued as Jhelum River Overflows in Budgam District
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Jharkhand
Shuttle Services Between Jammu and Katra Suspended Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall