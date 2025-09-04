Rising Waters: Punjab's Flood Crisis Deepens as Dams Reach Capacity

With water levels in the Bhakra dam perilously close to its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet, the Rupnagar administration issued an alert on Thursday. Residents near the Sutlej River were urged to evacuate to safer areas, as the dam's water level rose to 1,678.97 feet due to rainfall.

The situation is similarly tense at the Pong dam on the Beas River, which has exceeded its upper limit as heavy rains continue to swell the region's rivers. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia and Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains are actively overseeing evacuation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The crisis has claimed 37 lives and affected over 3.55 lakh individuals. Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares have been destroyed, marking one of Punjab's worst flood disasters in decades. Efforts are underway to manage the escalating situation, compounded by additional rainfall across the state.