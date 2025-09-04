Left Menu

Rising Waters: Punjab's Flood Crisis Deepens as Dams Reach Capacity

The Bhakra dam in Punjab is nearing capacity, prompting alerts for people near the Sutlej River. Heavy rains have swollen rivers, causing devastating floods across the region. Thirty-seven lives have been lost, and the floods have affected over 3.55 lakh people, with significant crop damage reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With water levels in the Bhakra dam perilously close to its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet, the Rupnagar administration issued an alert on Thursday. Residents near the Sutlej River were urged to evacuate to safer areas, as the dam's water level rose to 1,678.97 feet due to rainfall.

The situation is similarly tense at the Pong dam on the Beas River, which has exceeded its upper limit as heavy rains continue to swell the region's rivers. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia and Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains are actively overseeing evacuation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The crisis has claimed 37 lives and affected over 3.55 lakh individuals. Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares have been destroyed, marking one of Punjab's worst flood disasters in decades. Efforts are underway to manage the escalating situation, compounded by additional rainfall across the state.

