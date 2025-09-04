Swift Recovery Efforts Underway in Tawi River Flood-Hit Jammu

The Tawi river in Jammu city burst its banks on August 26 following unprecedented rainfall, inundating localities with residents left scrambling for safety. The administration has promptly launched cleanup and restoration operations to normalize conditions.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar reassured that with the assistance of Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, a significant part of the city's essential utilities have been restored. Seventy percent of the water and eighty percent of the power supplies are now back up.

Muck and debris are being cleared at a rapid pace, aided by numerous laborers and heavy machinery. Relief assessments are underway to ensure that affected families receive necessary support, promising full restoration soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)