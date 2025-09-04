Heroic Rescue: Police Save Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Distress

A young man driving an auto-rickshaw attempted suicide by leaping into a creek in Navi Mumbai due to a domestic altercation, according to police sources.

The 27-year-old, living in Mumbai's Chembur locality, took the drastic step by jumping off the Airoli bridge after a quarrel with his wife, whom he was caught cheating on, authorities reported.

A quick-thinking passer-by notified the Rabale-MIDC police, enabling the officers to reach the scene rapidly and save the distressed individual from the creek, underscoring the critical role of timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)