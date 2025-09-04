Heroic Rescue: Police Save Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Distress
A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver attempted suicide by jumping into a Navi Mumbai creek after a domestic dispute. Police were alerted and rescued him. The incident followed a confrontation with his wife over infidelity. Prompt police action saved the driver, highlighting domestic challenges.
A young man driving an auto-rickshaw attempted suicide by leaping into a creek in Navi Mumbai due to a domestic altercation, according to police sources.
The 27-year-old, living in Mumbai's Chembur locality, took the drastic step by jumping off the Airoli bridge after a quarrel with his wife, whom he was caught cheating on, authorities reported.
A quick-thinking passer-by notified the Rabale-MIDC police, enabling the officers to reach the scene rapidly and save the distressed individual from the creek, underscoring the critical role of timely intervention.
