Heroic Rescue: Police Save Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Distress

A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver attempted suicide by jumping into a Navi Mumbai creek after a domestic dispute. Police were alerted and rescued him. The incident followed a confrontation with his wife over infidelity. Prompt police action saved the driver, highlighting domestic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young man driving an auto-rickshaw attempted suicide by leaping into a creek in Navi Mumbai due to a domestic altercation, according to police sources.

The 27-year-old, living in Mumbai's Chembur locality, took the drastic step by jumping off the Airoli bridge after a quarrel with his wife, whom he was caught cheating on, authorities reported.

A quick-thinking passer-by notified the Rabale-MIDC police, enabling the officers to reach the scene rapidly and save the distressed individual from the creek, underscoring the critical role of timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

