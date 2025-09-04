Monsoon Mayhem: Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in India and Pakistan

Heavy monsoonal rains have intensified in the Himalayas, causing large-scale flooding in northern India and neighboring Pakistan. The deluge has led to overflowing rivers, inundating homes and highways in the region.

India and Pakistan have both experienced substantial losses, with weather officials suggesting some relief may be on the horizon. However, Pakistani authorities are preparing for continued downpours until September 9.

Both countries, sharing rivers originating in India, have been coordinating dam management to mitigate the flooding disaster. Government responses and relief efforts are ongoing, with a particular focus on Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)