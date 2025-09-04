Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in India and Pakistan

Heavy rainfall in the Himalayas has caused significant flooding in India and Pakistan, affecting homes, highways, and major rivers. India and Pakistan are facing severe impacts, with hundreds of casualties and large-scale evacuations. Efforts are underway to manage water levels and aid affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy monsoonal rains have intensified in the Himalayas, causing large-scale flooding in northern India and neighboring Pakistan. The deluge has led to overflowing rivers, inundating homes and highways in the region.

India and Pakistan have both experienced substantial losses, with weather officials suggesting some relief may be on the horizon. However, Pakistani authorities are preparing for continued downpours until September 9.

Both countries, sharing rivers originating in India, have been coordinating dam management to mitigate the flooding disaster. Government responses and relief efforts are ongoing, with a particular focus on Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

