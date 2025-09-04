Elephant vs. Train: A Collision in Odisha

A wild elephant suffered serious injuries following a train collision in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to forest officials. The incident disrupted train operations temporarily.

Officials from both the railway and forest departments are investigating the site of the accident. The animal's condition is reportedly stable, per Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer Jashabanta Sethi's statement to PTI.

Efforts are underway to move the elephant, injured in its right hind leg, to Bhubaneswar's Chandaka or Nandankanan for specialized treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)