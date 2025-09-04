Left Menu

Elephant vs. Train: A Collision in Odisha

A wild elephant in Odisha's Sundargarh district was hit by a train, causing serious injury. The accident halted train movement temporarily while forest and railway officials initiated an investigation. The elephant, with a stable condition, is receiving treatment, and plans are underway to relocate it for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A wild elephant suffered serious injuries following a train collision in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to forest officials. The incident disrupted train operations temporarily.

Officials from both the railway and forest departments are investigating the site of the accident. The animal's condition is reportedly stable, per Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer Jashabanta Sethi's statement to PTI.

Efforts are underway to move the elephant, injured in its right hind leg, to Bhubaneswar's Chandaka or Nandankanan for specialized treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

