Young Commuter's Accidental Plunge Spurs Major Search Operation

A young man's accidental fall into a creek near Thane station has launched a significant search operation, authorities reported. Akash Sharma, 19, fell into Vitawa creek after losing his balance while on a train journey from Mulund to Kalwa, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, drawing swift action from local disaster response teams. Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar, Kalwa, vanished suddenly, prompting immediate calls for assistance.

Search efforts are underway with involvement from the Thane Disaster Response Force, local firefighters, and disaster management personnel. The operation also enlists the help of local residents and fishermen, who provided two boats and experience to support the search efforts.

