Left Menu

Young Commuter's Accidental Plunge Spurs Major Search Operation

A 19-year-old named Akash Sharma fell into the Vitawa creek near Thane station while traveling on a local train. The incident triggered a significant search operation involving local authorities and residents. Search efforts include firefighters, the Thane Disaster Response Force, and boats provided by fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:42 IST
Young Commuter's Accidental Plunge Spurs Major Search Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man's accidental fall into a creek near Thane station has launched a significant search operation, authorities reported. Akash Sharma, 19, fell into Vitawa creek after losing his balance while on a train journey from Mulund to Kalwa, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, drawing swift action from local disaster response teams. Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar, Kalwa, vanished suddenly, prompting immediate calls for assistance.

Search efforts are underway with involvement from the Thane Disaster Response Force, local firefighters, and disaster management personnel. The operation also enlists the help of local residents and fishermen, who provided two boats and experience to support the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025