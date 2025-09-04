Daring Rescue: Man Saved from Yamuna Floodwaters

A daring rescue unfolded near the Old Iron Bridge in Delhi when a man, seeking refuge from the Yamuna's swollen waters, climbed a tree. Coordinated efforts by Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, and local volunteers ensured his safe extraction.

Rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the river's strong currents. The team employed life jackets, ropes, and boats to secure the man, who was visibly exhausted but stable upon reaching safety.

Authorities report the Yamuna's water level at 207.44 metres, prompting warnings to residents near floodplains to remain vigilant. The incident highlights the ongoing risk as water levels remain above danger markers.

(With inputs from agencies.)