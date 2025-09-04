Daring Rescue: Man Saved from Yamuna Floodwaters
A man trapped in a tree to escape Yamuna's rising waters near the Old Iron Bridge was rescued in a coordinated effort by Delhi's emergency services, police, and volunteers. Despite the strong river current, the rescue team managed to secure him and bring him to safety and hospitalize him.
A daring rescue unfolded near the Old Iron Bridge in Delhi when a man, seeking refuge from the Yamuna's swollen waters, climbed a tree. Coordinated efforts by Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, and local volunteers ensured his safe extraction.
Rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the river's strong currents. The team employed life jackets, ropes, and boats to secure the man, who was visibly exhausted but stable upon reaching safety.
Authorities report the Yamuna's water level at 207.44 metres, prompting warnings to residents near floodplains to remain vigilant. The incident highlights the ongoing risk as water levels remain above danger markers.
